Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Linda Kay Dean, age 61 of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born in Sutton on May 25, 1959. She was a beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, and friend who loved life and talking with people. She loved having her morning coffee and being surrounded by wildlife and nature. Sh…
James Guy Garrett, 65, of Fairmont, West Virginia died Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Fairmont Medical Center - WVU Medicine. He was born February 20, 1955 in Fairmont, WV a son of Diane Ruth Hopkins Garrett and the late Guy Robert Garrett. He is survived by a son and daughter in law Tom &am…
Most Popular
Articles
- MonValley Vineyard's Wine Cellar now open in White Hall
- Residents lend a hand during Main Street Rivesville's Cleanup Day
- Three cases of COVID-19 identified at East Fairmont Middle School
- Civic-minded Leadership Marion program changes hands
- Baylor game a win WVU will never forget
- Valley HealthCare System breaks ground on $7 M complex
- Shutting down Fairmont State music and theatre education programs is a bad idea
- Huskies' perseverance, depth propel state tournament berth
- Polar Bears get back on winning track with 59-28 win at Winfield
- WVU's Brown tries to shake off the self-defeat in Stillwater
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.