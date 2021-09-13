Monday, Sept.13, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Lea Mae McMunn of Metz died on September 12, 2021 at River Oaks, Clarksburg Center, daughter of the late Elbert Raymond and Alice Gertrude Roberts Cain. She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hugar of Mt. Clare, WV, and a granddaughter Jessica Ensminger of Colliers, WV. Lea Mae was a gradua…
Wesley J. "Jack" Bradley, age 91 ½ of Knottsville Road, Thornton, WV passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 29, 1930 in Grafton, a son of the late Milton Otis and Flossie Lee Beall Bradley. Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Hustead B…
James Jefferson Argiro, 64, passed away on September 3, 2021, in Wheeling Hospital, in Wheeling, WV. James was born on October 18, 1956, in Huntington. WV. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Robert Argiro, 66, of Taichung, Taiwan, and a nephew, Justin Michael Argiro, 39, of Mullan, Idaho.…
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU's Gee confident about future of Big 12 Conference
- The brutal facts
- This week in West Virginia history
- Brown: Jarret Doege is WVU's quarterback
- Bowlsby fills Big 12 holes created by Oklahoma, Texas departures
- Pennsylvania man goes on trial for 2019 White Hall shooting death
- Fairmont Senior Polar Bear Band brings local schools together for 56th Annual Band Spectacular
- East Fairmont cruises past Eagles, move to 5-0
- Polar Bears, Bees battle to draw in intense rivalry match
- Last-minute touchdown lifts Polar Bears over North Marion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.