Betty Jean Maddix, 93, of Monongah, was born in eternal life September 17, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was born on September 15, 1928, the eldest daughter of the late Leroy and Mabel Barton. Betty retired from St. Barbara's Nursing Home with 20 years of service as a laundry worker. She…
CARRIE ANN COX Carrie Ann Cox, 48, of Burton, WV died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at her residence. He was born August 7, 1973, a daughter of Linda Smith Fincham and the late Jeffery Fincham. Surviving is her husband, Jeffery C. Cox; two sons, Zachery C. Cox and Daniel J. Cox; three sisters…
