DEBRA MERCER Debra Elaine Mercer, 68, of Pennsboro, WV died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 22, 1952 at Shamokin, PA, a daughter of the late Warren Wittreich and Lois Lewellyn Wittreich. Mrs. Mercer was retired from the State of New Jersey where she had worked in …
Most Popular
- Fairmont City Council Member Bledsoe calls Black house delegate "satanic"
- Former Fairmont foreign exchange student opens downtown restaurant
- Barry Bledsoe does not attend meeting where residents ask for his resignation
- Residents to demand Council Member Bledsoe resign at tonight's meeting
- Family turns to crowdfunding for cancer treatment aid
- WVSSAC places new restrictions on fan attendance this fall
- Fairmont woman to be honored with statewide award today
- The man known as the Wes Express shares his Mountaineer Stadium Memory
- Black pastors confront city council member over social media racial slur
- Federal officials suggest mechanical issues caused death of coal baron Chris Cline, others in 2019 helicopter crash
