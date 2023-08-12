Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.