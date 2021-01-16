Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Anthony Russell Yann,Jr. of Fairmont passed away January 15, 2021. The full obituary will be published on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tshiebwe's departure proves failures of NCAA transfer portal
- Marion County's Nick Saban earned legendary status Monday night
- Two more Marion County residents die of COVID
- Fairmont city council appoints mayor and deputy mayor and welcomes new councilors
- COVID-19 has lasting impact on funeral services
- Health Department overwhelmed with calls, setting up COVID-19 phone bank
- Marion County's new West Virginia senator takes oath of office
- WVU forced to postpone next two games
- Longstreth joins the Marion County Commission as officials try to step up vaccinations
- Day after his arrest, Del. Evans resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.