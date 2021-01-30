Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Mark E. Ashcraft, age 63, of Burton, WV, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Mark was born in Waynesburg, PA on June 26, 1957, a son of the late George and Aldine Pethtel Ashcraft. Mark worked as a security guard for Mark West and was also an auto mechanic. In …
Most Popular
Articles
- State launches vaccination pre-registration system
- Marion County set to get new supply of COVID vaccine next week
- East's Maxey, four Lady Polar Bears earn writers' all-state honors
- Fairmont Health and Rehab upgrades after 4 COVID cases
- Huggins eyes tournaments after retooling game due to Tshiebwe departure
- Author shares her story with Marion County book club
- UHC plans Meadowbrook Mall mega-vaccine site
- Neither snow nor blizzard nor dark of night can keep this die-hard WVU fan away from the action
- Monongalia County, Mon County Health Department, Mon Health System and WVU Medicine form COVID-19 partnership
- Orthodox Parish Priest blesses the Monongahela River
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.