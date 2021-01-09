Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Mary Louise Paugh, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born October 24, 1933, in Philippi, WV; a daughter of the late Ernest Ernie and Ruth (Titchnell) Lantz. Mary was a waitress at Pat's Green Top and…
Rosemary Snodgrass George, age 81 of Mannington, WV passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born June 28, 1939 at Fairmont, WV a daughter of the late Ray Snodgrass and Rose Jones Snodgrass. She is survived by three children, Steven (Pam) George…
Mr. John Patrick Annan, 75 years of age of Fairmont, WV passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born August 27, 1945 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late James and Clarice Paxton Annan. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Arcure Annan. Th…
