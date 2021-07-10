Saturday, July 10, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Kenneth "Bob" Minor, Sr., 84, of Barrackville, passed away on Thursday, July 8,2021 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1937, in Fairmont, a son of the late Kenneth and Anna Gaskin Minor. Bob was employed by Loveridge Mines as a coal miner, having retired with 30 years of service and was…
Victoria Lea "Vicki" Hayhurst, 70, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born January 23, 1951; the daughter of the late Charles Marion Huffman Jr. and Pauline May (VanMeter) Huffman. Vicki was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. Sh…
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU Cross Country beats out MIT for Presidential Scholar recruit
- This West Virginia sheriff’s deputy killed a man; family warned it would happen again and it did
- Hertzel: NIL rules set to change college landscape
- Fairmont community garden resurrected by MCPARC
- PlayWorks' presence in Fairmont is expanding with a new location
- Fairmont school bus driver wins new wheels in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes
- School board looks to use CARES Act funds to help students get back on grade level
- PlayWorks' presence in Fairmont is expanding with a new location
- 'Love for learning': Many influences, memories in 46 years of service to Marion County
- Morgantown job fair assists Mylan employees preparing for layoff
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.