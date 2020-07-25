Saturday, July 25, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Janet Lee Garrison, 78, of Fairmont, passed away July 23, 2020. The arrangements, which will be announced on Sunday, will be under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Donald R. Sapp 85, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Monday July 20, 2020. Due to the COVID 19 virus, the family has postponed all visitation and services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Stree…
Eldora Garnette "Dorie" Masters, age 88 of Mannington, WV passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1932 in Mannington, WV a daughter of the late Earl Linville and Gracie Glover Linville. She is survived by her husband, Howard Ray "Junkie"…
