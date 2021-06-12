Saturday, June 12, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Nellie Grace Spragg, 78, of Hundred, WV died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 9, 1942 at Hundred, a daughter of the late James Herbert Strope and Iva Haines Strope. Nellie worked many years ago at Oneacre Drug Store and the Bank of Hundred. She loved her animals…
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU Hall of Famer Don Vincent passes away
- He's one of only two Mountaineers to rush for 1,000 yards in the NFL
- School board votes to hire Donna Hage as superintendent
- Divided school board votes to hire Donna Hage as next school superintendent
- HERTZEL: A columnist can dream, right?
- Underrated WVU football players of the past 25 years
- West Fairmont Panthers hope to revive youth football scene
- Fairmont Medical Center employees look to bright future for health care in Marion County
- Polar Bears lacrosse snags postseason win over University Hawks
- Friends mourn the death of Steve Austin, former pastor and author
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.