Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.