Saturday, June 20, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
Orval Ray Martin, Jr., 79, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at United Hospital Center. He was born April 14, 1941 at Farmington, a son of the late Orval Ray Martin, Sr and Anna Nestor Barthalow. Orval was self employed as a salvage yard operator and loved to haul and hoa…
John Garrison, Sr., 69, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020. He was born August 28, 1950, a son of Irene T. Farley Garrison of Fairmont and the late Richard V. Garrison. John was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Viet Nam War. He was a retired machinist, la…
Agnes Marie "Aggie" Hovatter, age 70, of Fairmont and formerly of Kingwood, passed away late Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Born July 3, 1949 in Kingwood, she was a daughter of the late Dallas and Minnie (Greaser) Hovatter. Survivors include her da…
