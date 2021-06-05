Dee Dwight Greenly's Celebration of Life will be held Monday June 14, 2020, at 10:30 am at Chestnut Ridge Church. Dee, 86, died December 13, 2020. Born December 24, 1933, in Pine City, MN, the son of the late Loyd and Nellie (Nichols) Greenly. Having moved to CA at age 13; he joined the US N…