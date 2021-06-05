Saturday, June 5, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Dee Dwight Greenly's Celebration of Life will be held Monday June 14, 2020, at 10:30 am at Chestnut Ridge Church. Dee, 86, died December 13, 2020. Born December 24, 1933, in Pine City, MN, the son of the late Loyd and Nellie (Nichols) Greenly. Having moved to CA at age 13; he joined the US N…
Lyle Nelson Earl, 65, of Fairmont passed away May 28, 2021. He was born February 9, 1956 in Fairmont. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marion County School Board announces finalist for school superintendent
- West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in 2 days
- Fairmont's own crew of 'rough riders'
- WVU Medicine to invest $110M in Fairmont Medical Center expansion
- Memorial Day and the loss of another West Virginia ‘Rosie the Riveter’
- Pepperoni roll eating competition returns
- Initiative to change West Virginia's substance use disorder problem
- Fairmont church recognizes Project SEARCH grad
- Lawn care companies join forces to get cemetery ready for Memorial Day
- A new generation takes up a tomato tradition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.