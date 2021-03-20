Saturday, March 20, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Nancy June Watts, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born February 24, 1946, a daughter of the late William and Ethel Ice. Nancy is survived by her children, Steven Watts and his wife Cathy of Mannington and Kimberly Marsh and her husband Joe of Melbourne, FL; four …
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 600 Mon Power employees get vaccinated
- Fairmont native helps solve crimes in Virginia Beach
- Fairmont Senior outlasts Parkersburg for thrilling 66-65 win
- Battle of the best: Fairmont Senior leads wire to wire to take down Wheeling Park 70-61 in showdown of state's top teams
- Fourth Marion County resident dies in two days from COVID-19
- Fairmont's Darius Stills survives 'NFL Day' on campus
- Fairmont's friendship room told to find a new home
- Vincent handed guilty verdict on three counts for 2018 homicide
- Community house receives facelift, new furnace
- WVU women ailing as they enter tournament on Friday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.