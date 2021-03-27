Saturday, March 27, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Linda Louise Masters, age 74 of Dunbar, WV passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after an extended illness at her residence. She was born November 6, 1946 in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of Howard Ray "Junkie" Masters of Mannington and the late Jessie Louise Linville Masters and late step-mother…
