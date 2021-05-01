Saturday, May 1, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Nancy Stanley, of Mannington, died on April 26, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Hutson Funeral Home, 3171 Husky Highway, Farmington. Burial will follow at the WV National Cemetery, Grafton.
