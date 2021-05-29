Saturday, May 29, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Judith Ann Mossburg, formerly of Fairmont, passed peacefully on February 10, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Church, 3444 Sycamore Lick Rd., Jane Lew, WV.
Mrs. Carol (Dennison) Cleveland, 77 years of age of Williamsport, MD (and formerly of Grant Town) WV passed away on Wednesday, May 26 at her residence. She was born February 16, 1944 in Grant Town, WV the daughter of the late Beldon Gordon and Gladys Rebecca Gregory Dennison. She is survived…
