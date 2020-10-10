Billie Burke Duda, 93 of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1927 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Russell McCann and Mary Mae (Flowers) McCann. Mary was a homemaker. She loved cooking and making pies to take to many people. Sh…
Michael Wayne Martin, 50, of Montana Mines passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 07, 2020. Services are incomplete at this time.
