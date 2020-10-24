Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Mary Ann Burr, 77, of Pricetown, WV died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born March 12, 1943 in Pricetown, WV; daughter of the late Charles J. and Ellen (Smith) Powell. She was a retired school bus operator with Wetzel County Schools for t…
