Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
EDNA LEMASTERS Edna Lemasters, 80, of Knob Fork, WV died Friday, October 8, 2021 in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 17, 1941 at Pine Grove, WV, a daughter of the late John Elsey Titus and Audra L. Wildman Titus. Edna worked as a cook at various restaurants and …
Ricky Junior White, 64, of Knob Fork, WV died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 17, 1956 at Glen Dale, a son of the late Charles Junior White and Pearl Hostuttler White. Mr. White worked for D & G Machine in Mannington for many years and was the operations …
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountaineers Coach Neal Brown has a quarterback decision to make
- Fairmont coffee business expands to Bridgeport location
- 8 Marion County COVID deaths included in daily total of 65
- WVU coaches admit what has gone awry with the defense
- Raptor Center announces new director
- Marion County School officials forecast $1M funding loss
- It’s been a wicked kind of year thus far
- WVU women face embarassment of riches with 16 players
- WVU breaks ground on marching band's new turf practice facility
- Midseason Review: Fairmont Senior off to rocky start, though bright spots shine through
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.