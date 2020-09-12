Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
School calendar
Bus Schedules
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Dolores Jean Morris Hockenberry, 86, of Wadestown, WV died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the John Manchin Assisted Living Center in Farmington. She was born June 5, 1934 in Grant Town, WV, a daughter of the Edwin "Dick" Morris and Nellie M. Franks Morris. Jean was a homemaker and a member of…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont City Council votes to rebuke Bledsoe
- Governor warns of shutting businesses down as COVID-19 numbers spike
- New business is shaking up the health food scene in Fairmont
- Mon County stays red on color-coded COVID map
- The season that would have been
- Cancellation of games on the rise entering Week 2
- East Fairmont edges North Marion in 1-0 battle
- Huskies vs. Polar Bears headlines Week 2 slate
- Poll asked: When will WVU contend?
- Two Harrison County residents are among latest COVID-19 deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.