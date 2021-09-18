Saturday, Sept.18, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Michael Prince, 55 years of age of Fairmont passed away at his residence on September 13, 2021. Cremation services will be private and handled by the Ford Funeral Home.
- Jury recommends no mercy in Lyon murder case
- Brown: Jarret Doege is WVU's quarterback
- Delta variant could peak soon, computer models predict
- This week in West Virginia history
- Traffic light woes fill city council agenda
- Victim testifies in case of man, police say, shot and killed her boyfriend in 2019
- Fairmont real estate agency moves into renovated building downtown
- Why the Va. Tech game matters
- WVU men's basketball schedule released
- Huskies football game cancelled; new matchup set for Saturday
