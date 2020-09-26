Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Vina Jane Ice Kalisz, 86, of Barrackville passed away Wednesday morning September 23, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont and are incomplete at this time.
