The family of Teresa A. Minico, 94, of Fairmont, would like to share the death of their beloved mother who passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on August, 8, 1927 to the late Angelo and Rafaela Giansante Bruno. She previ…
Jon Aldridge, 47, of Fairmont, passed away April 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
