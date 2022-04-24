Sunday, April 24, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Remembrances
William Robert Lambert, 86, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Doey's Hospice House in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was born July 12, 1935 in Grafton and was the son of the late William W. and Lena D. Reese Lambert. William was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Arlene Moore …
Daniel Omar Kniceley, 57, of Fairmont, formerly of Carolina; passed away at his residence on April 2, 2022. He was born July 7, 1964, in Fairmont, a son of Henry Jr. Kniceley and Irene Deak Kniceley. Danny graduated from North Marion High School and attended Fairmont State. He worked for Tel…
- Marion County School Board rescinds previously approved faculty transfer
- After failed merger with Fairmont State, Pierpont president declares: 'We are Pierpont Strong"
- Firefighters' swift response controls blaze at Chicago Street home
- Former Fairmont Senior High standout Jalen Bridges transfers from WVU to Baylor
- Tennessee woman baptized by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop found dead
- COLUMN: New 'Air Raid' simplifies WVU offense
- COLUMN: The portal has made everyone an expert
- What to look for in the Gold and Blue Game today at WVU
- W.Va. Supreme Court reverses lower court ruling in case involving Grant Town Power Plant and coal company
- COLUMN: WVU's O-Line adjusts to QB Daniels
