Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.