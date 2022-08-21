Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.