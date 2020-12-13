Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
Malson, Norman L., 78, of Rivesville, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2020 at Marietta General Hospital. Norman was a Vietnam veteran as part of The United States Army in the 25th Infantry Division. He also served with the United States Army Reserves and was a Unit Administrator 44…
Norma Jean Ammons, born March 29, 1930, went to her heavenly home December 11, 2020. She is survived by three sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren; John "JD" Ammons of Crossroads and family John and Jennifer Ammons and Kaitlyn, Dave and Jess Ammons, Alivia, Nate,…
Dec 7, 1942 - Dec 11, 2020 Brenda Earlene Martin, 78, of Smithfield, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 7, 1942 in New Martinsville, a daughter of the late Earl and Josephine Sloan Shuman. Brenda was an elementary school teacher at Barrackville and Mononga…
Judy Carol Sellers Hall, 65, a lifelong resident of Fairmont, passed on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the home of her cousin in Bridgeport. She was born on May 16, 1955 the daughter of the late Frank and Edna Pearl Cox Sellers. She graduated East Fairmont High School in 1973 and attended Fair…
