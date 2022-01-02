Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
James Eliot Watts, 61 of Fairmont, WV passed away December 30, 2021 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born May 15, 1960, in Wheeling, WV to the late William Thomas and Dorothy Mae Grooms Watts. James worked for the Times WV newspaper in Fairmont, WV. In addition to his p…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sen. Joe Manchin's boat too homely to be a yacht, experts say
- Hertzel: Neal Brown, the clock is ticking
- COLUMN: Is Jarret Doege prepping for the Atonement Bowl?
- WVU's Jalen Bridges comes alive, takes pressure off Sherman, McNeil
- Sen. Manchin takes the teeth out of Democrats’ plan for seniors’ dental care
- Mountaineers lack physicality vs. Minnesota in bitter bowl loss
- Disability Action Center celebrates its move atop Palatine Knob after a year of uncertainty
- WVU coach Neal Brown views bowl game as a reward for the season
- Name, Image, Likeness paying off for WVU Mountaineers
- Doege exit raises questions about WVU program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.