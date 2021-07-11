Sunday, July 11, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Mary E. Strawser, 93, of Farmington, WV died Saturday, July 10, 2021 in the WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She was born December 6, 1927 in Doddridge County, West Virginia a daughter of the late Darrell Stutler and Dora Agnes Givins Stutler. Mrs. Strawser was retired from the United…
Kenneth "Bob" Minor, Sr., 84, of Barrackville, passed away on Thursday, July 8,2021 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1937, in Fairmont, a son of the late Kenneth and Anna Gaskin Minor. Bob was employed by Loveridge Mines as a coal miner, having retired with 30 years of service and was…
