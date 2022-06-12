Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.