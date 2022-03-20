Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
John Patrick McDowell, 61, of Fairmont, WV, formerly of Waynesburg, PA, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. He was born December 1, 1960 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Sandra McDowell Burns and Edward Brasfield. John served in the US Army as a Ranger. After the Army he attended Fairmont …
