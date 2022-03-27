Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Mr. Francis "Yosie" James Figler, 88 years of age of Fairmont, WV passed away on March 23, 2022 at the Genesis Center. Services are being handled by the Ford Funeral Home, R.C. Jones Chapel, 1410 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV and are incomplete at this time.
- COLUMN: Cinderella dropped her shoe in the transfer portal
- COLUMN: Huggins on a mission to find new 'bigs'
- COLUMN: Are transfers seeking more playing time or huge NIL deals?
- After second national championship, Cole Laya looks back
- North's Malnick throws six shutout innings in opening win
- Mountaineers spring football gets underway
- All-Big 10 boys, girls basketball teams released
- East Fairmont's Duckworth signs on to Glenville State
- Experts: Pierpont Board of Governor's Tuesday agenda could be illegal
- Pierpont Board of Governors advances plan to vacate Fairmont State University's property
