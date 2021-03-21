Sunday, March 21, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Ella Elizabeth Masters, age 90 of Flaggy Meadow, Mannington, WV peacefully passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at West Virginia Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born May 29, 1930 at Glovers Gap, Metz, WV the daughter of the late Charles Edgar Raber and Verna Ellen Raber Hayes …
Nancy June Watts, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born February 24, 1946, a daughter of the late William and Ethel Ice. Nancy is survived by her children, Steven Watts and his wife Cathy of Mannington and Kimberly Marsh and her husband Joe of Melbourne, FL; four …
