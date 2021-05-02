Sunday, May 2, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
William E. Harris, 96 of Ripley, formerly of Fairmont, passed away April 29, 2021 in Jackson General Hospital following a long illness. He was born October 22, 1924 in Fairmont, son of the late Samuel and Mable Feather Harris. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served in the …
William E. Harris, 96, of Ripley, formerly of Fairmont, passed away April 29, 2021 in Jackson General Hospital following a long illness. He was born October 22, 1924 in Fairmont, son of the late Samuel and Mable Feather Harris. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served in the…
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU coach Brown says other schools have tampered with Mountaineer players
- The driving force behind Darius Stills' success
- CASA swears in three new advocates
- What happens when you put a Subaru engine in a '68 Beetle?
- Mountaineers have made their mark in the NFL
- 4-year-old boy recovering after tractor accident
- Does the transfer portal have a silver lining?
- College students team up to urge Manchin to support For The People Act
- Culver clarifies he is leaving WVU
- Fairmont Senior gets past Logan 52-33, advances to title game vs. Nitro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.