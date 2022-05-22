Sunday, May 22, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Linda Mazure, 73, of Fairmont, WV, passed away February 3, 2021, surrounded by loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 18, 2022 at 11a.m. at Covenant Church, 17 Everlasting Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.
- Fairmont State Board of Governors ousts Martin as president
- COLUMN: Brown's Fifth Quarter gets $1.6M boost
- Loving WV chooses downtown Fairmont for first storefront location
- 3-day barbecue competition kicks off in Mannington with new attractions
- COLUMN: Huggins signs ex-Texas forward Tre Mitchell
- Dom Stingo commits to D&E Lacrosse
- Fairmont Senior High students get crash course on how to be an adult
- 10 Marion County students named regional 'Kids Kick Opioids' contest winners
- Fairmont State President Mirta Martin to step down in December
- Polar Bears take sectional championship with 7-2 win over Weir
