Mary Elizabeth Dalton Shuttlesworth, 98, of Shinnston, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1922, in Barbour County, a daughter of the late Alston Gordon and Mary Hazel Farrance Dalton. May was employed by Fairmont General Hospital, having retired after…
