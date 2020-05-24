Sunday, May 24, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Sylvia G. Lytle, 83, of Barrackville, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born November 19, 1936 in Barrackville, a daughter of the late Ervin and Virginia Lytle. Sylvia was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, the outdoors, and animals (especially the …
Ronald F. Snyder, 84, of Fairmont passed away Friday morning May 22, 2020 at home. Arrangements which are incomplete are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont.
Delores Ann "Dee Dee' Travis died January 18, 2020 in Atlanta, GA, where she made her home. She was born September 30, 1950 to Henry and Eleanor Edwards Travis, in Fairmont, WV. They preceded her in death, along with her sister Mary Travis. Surviving are sisters Carol Seare, Linda McCaulley,…
