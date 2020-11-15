Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
- Fairmont televangelist makes anti-Muslim comments in broadcast
- Where is Eric? Mystery of missing Tazewell hunter unsolved
- Huggins gets two recruits from Ohio to headline signing day for Mountaineers
- Wright Dawgs back in business under new ownership
- Michael accounts for 7 TDs in the first half as Fairmont Senior rolls past Braxton County 60-34 in 1st round
- WVU's 'Trust the Climb' slogan becomes real after loss to Texas
- Tshiebwe's added skills raise WVU's ceiling
- Be sure to thank all veterans today
- Freshman phenom: Former Fairmont grad Frazier playing well beyond his years
- Farmington No. 9 Mine memorial will be virtual for the first time ever
