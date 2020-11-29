Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Ruth G. Hutchinson, 82, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in Fairmont on June 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Norman and Alma Holloway. She was a member of the Welcome Baptist Church choir and church. She enjoyed crochet, music, church, cooking for her family,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter's success due to mentoring he received from fellow former WVU Mountaineer James Long
- Former Polar Bear standout athlete returns home to give back to his community
- Sherman and Osabuohien were key in win over Western Kentucky
- Fairmont Senior's big fellas brace for a battle against Bluefield
- Fairmont Senior avenges semifinal loss to Bluefield, declared Class AA state champions
- Fairmont Senior and Bluefield have set themselves apart over four-year rivalry
- Christmas spirit alive and well amid COVID-19 pandemic
- 79-year-old Marion County man one of 16 new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Mountaineers will have no time to waste versus Oklahoma
- Cooking show to add new dimension to Feast of Seven Fishes celebration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.