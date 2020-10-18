Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
John B. Cutlip, 85, of Fairmont, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1935 in Fairmont, WV a son of the late Isaac B. and Irene B. Beasley Cutlip. Mr. Cutlip was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and a member of the Quiet Dell Bap…
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council passes ordinance against political attire
- Cinalli's breakout performance drags Lady Polar Bears past Huskies
- One of West Virginia's last year-round costume shops to close
- Board of Education members in search of aid for teachers of different learning models
- 17,000 masked WVU fans get to take part in football Saturday
- Human Rights Commission members resign to encourage more diversity
- 'It wasn't a fabric sheet, it was a lump'
- Fairmont Senior boys' three-peat leads county's strong showing at Big 10 meet
- Search on for missing Fairmont senior
- Four charged in July boating collision that caused man to have leg amputated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.