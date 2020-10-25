Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Mary Ann Burr, 77, of Pricetown, WV died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born March 12, 1943 in Pricetown, WV; daughter of the late Charles J. and Ellen (Smith) Powell. She was a retired school bus operator with Wetzel County Schools for t…
Most Popular
Articles
- Toothman and Sowers buys former Astro Buick, expands
- Diagnosed at age 29, she's now cancer-free
- A new therapy takes to the streets of Fairmont
- WVU's defense is getting more national recognition
- Huggins gushes over how the team is coming together
- Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
- Substitute Texas Tech QB raises concerns for WVU defense Saturday in Lubbock
- Fairmont Senior outlasts Byrd 28-13 in penalty-laden affair
- Maxey explodes for 5 goals in playoff debut to lead Lady Bees past Frankfort in sectional quarterfinals
- Marion County parents turn to homeschooling amid pandemic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.