Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Rita Jean Miller Rowand of Grafton, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Grafton City Hospital. She was born in Grafton, daughter of the late Chester Miller and Frances Miller Russell. Rita graduated from Grafton High School, received an Associate's Degree from Webster College. Sh…
Betty Louise Michael, age 87 of Seven Pines, Mannington, WV passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born January 8, 1934 on Dents Run, WV, a daughter of the late Charles "Buster" McClure and Beulah McClure. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Curtis …
Most Popular
Articles
- Polar Bears turn to freshman to take helm at quarterback
- WVU travels to Oklahoma Saturday with stakes higher than ever
- Two men indicted by special grand jury
- WVU might have a new star in its secondary
- The mayor is simply wrong
- West Virginia expands access to monoclonal antibodies
- Delta variant could peak soon, computer models predict
- WVU coaches expect a high-scoring affair against Oklahoma
- North Marion wins annual Marion County Championship
- Would a two quarterback system make WVU's offense skyrocket?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.