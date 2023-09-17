Sunday, September 17, 2023 Comics and Puzzles
- Mountaineers beat Pitt 17-6 in 106th Backyard Brawl at home in Morgantown
- William Matheny returns home to Mannington with free end-of-tour concert this weekend
- Minor’s five touchdowns lead No. 1 Huskies over Brooke 35-6
- West Virginia University alumni target where Gee cares most, pocketbook
- Fairmont Senior suffers first loss of the season at Bridgeport 40-20
- Re-modeled, re-designed College Lunch enters new era in Fairmont
- How one county commissioner spent $17,500 of your tax money
- COLUMN: Native Mountaineers players know the importance of the Backyard Brawl
- COLUMN: The Pitt game could be life-changing
- North Marion High production of ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ is sure to make a splash
