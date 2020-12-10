Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Lulu Belle Hixenbaugh, age 84 of Fairmont, WV passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born October 18, 1936 in Mannington, WV, a daughter of the late Howard Goodnight and Mildred Hayes Goodnight. She is survived by 5 children, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont COVID-19 survivor wants everyone to know the coronavirus is real
- Partnership looks to revitalize Fairmont's old YMCA to its former glory
- After nearly four decades apart, high school sweethearts marry in Fairview
- WVU women's hoops hosts Tennessee in battle of unbeatens
- Barrackville's 'Christmas in Our Town' celebration carries on COVID-style
- Marion County Schools to go virtual through Dec. 31
- Confluence of factors fueled Fairmont Senior's rise back to the top
- Woman's Club selling Fleming Mansion figures as fund raiser
- 78-year-old Fairmont woman still missing
- Mon County charter school applicant requested information in Marion County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.