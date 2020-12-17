Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Marsha Ann Williams 66, passed away on December 12, 2020 in Lorain Ohio. She was born to the late Richard and Vira Loper. She is survived by her daughters Denise Morris and Tanya and her husband Richard McIntyre of Barrackville. Two brothers Richard Loper and Greg Loper and two sisters Barb …
Former Fairmont businessman Henry Stern, 91, died Sunday, Dec. 13, in Columbia, MD, shortly after celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary. Born April 28, 1929, in Germany, Henry immigrated to Virginia at a young age with his parents and brother. After graduating from Washington & Lee Un…
Most Popular
Articles
- Revenue declines amid COVID-19 signal end of Frederick's Repair Services
- Fairmont Senior High math teacher named to mathematics fellowship program
- 1,500 Mylan employees to be laid off by mid-2021 in plant shutdown
- After nearly four decades apart, high school sweethearts marry in Fairview
- Officials respond to the Mylan shutdown and layoffs of 1,500 workers
- Coal mining museum expansion unveiled
- Harrison County man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Fairmont
- Mon Health System breaks ground on new Marion County hospital
- Patrick Morrisey is dead wrong
- City Council members bid farewell in last meeting of terms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.