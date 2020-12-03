Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Dorthea Jean (Dot) Hardway Keener of Colfax, WV passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at Fairmont Health Care & Rehab Center. Dot was born May 22, 1927 in Marion County. Married to James A. Keener for 62 1/2 years. She did house keeping for friends and neighbors. Her favorite time of the…
Margaret Alberti, of Fairmont, died Saturday, November 21,2020. Family and friends will meet at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue,Fairmont,WV on Friday,December 11,2020 at 12p.m. to proceed to West Virginia National Cemetery for a 1p.m. committal service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter's success due to mentoring he received from fellow former WVU Mountaineer James Long
- Fairmont Senior avenges semifinal loss to Bluefield, declared Class AA state champions
- 78-year-old Fairmont woman still missing
- Sherman and Osabuohien were key in win over Western Kentucky
- Candidates ask that recount stop in sheriff and county commission races
- Woman's Club selling Fleming Mansion figures as fund raiser
- Union Mission's warming shelter now open to homeless residents
- Marion County Schools go full virtual learning through Dec. 7
- Fairmont Senior's big fellas brace for a battle against Bluefield
- Dr. Scott Moore named West Virginia Veterinarian of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.