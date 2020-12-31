Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Norma Jean Squires, 82, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 30, 1937 in Bellington; a daughter of the late John William and Lura (Phillips) Moore. Norma retired after 36 years from Westinghouse / North Am…
Donald Ray Simmons, 63, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born October 23, 1957; the son of the late Victor and Pauline (Yates) Simmons. Donald enjoyed gardening, working outside. He Volunteered at the Soup Opera and love…
Stanley "Stan" Stine, Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at United Hospital Center with his wife by his side. He was born on October 21, 1958, a son of the late Alice Hawkins and Stanley Stine. Stan graduated from Powhaten High School and began working at Salerine Bros-Hillsid…
