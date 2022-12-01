Thursday, December 1, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
- Lyons says he was a 'scapegoat' in the debate over whether to fire him or Neal Brown
- Brown: 'There is some value in learning and finishing what you start'
- Mountaineers beat Florida Gators 84-55 in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament
- WVU has two big men who are improving every day
- A lot of what-ifs loom over WVU in road game at Oklahoma State
- Greene to lead Mountaineers in season finale at Oklahoma State
- This week in West Virginia history
- Huskies face imposing, unbeaten Independence
- Former West Virginia folklorist's new book highlights hidden parts of Appalachia
- Mountaineers football now a game of 'should I stay or should I go'
